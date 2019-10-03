Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,960 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372,111 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $34,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

EOG stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,189,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average of $87.42. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

