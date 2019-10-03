Travis Perkins’ (TPK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TPK. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,440 ($18.82) price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,380 ($18.03) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Travis Perkins to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,429.78 ($18.68).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of Travis Perkins stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,230.50 ($16.08). The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 965.60 ($12.62) and a one year high of GBX 1,488.50 ($19.45). The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,278.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,324.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.60%.

In other news, insider John Rogers acquired 44 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,309 ($17.10) per share, with a total value of £575.96 ($752.59).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.