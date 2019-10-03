TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.69. TransUnion reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $661.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.73 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TransUnion from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

In related news, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,204 shares of company stock worth $20,255,965 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 27,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.33. 10,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,083. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.15 and a 52-week high of $85.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average of $73.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

