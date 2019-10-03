Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 64,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.89, for a total transaction of $9,799,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 278,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,725,820 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.27. 54,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,374. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $193.89 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.65.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. The business had revenue of $710.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Evercore ISI lowered Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $246.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Public Storage from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.97.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

