Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 25.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $3,499,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,863,510.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $901,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,585,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,100 shares of company stock worth $4,697,840 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

MANH traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $89.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.77.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

