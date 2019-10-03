Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 409 Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,372,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EL stock traded down $4.78 on Wednesday, reaching $192.47. 38,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,292. The company has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $121.47 and a 1 year high of $207.50.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 44.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $190.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.87.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total transaction of $1,214,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 16,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $3,230,421.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,111 shares in the company, valued at $16,634,666.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,187,217 shares of company stock worth $429,841,069 over the last 90 days. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

