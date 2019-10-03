Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 130.9% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.63.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.05. 377,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,074,134. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average is $54.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $86.56.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

