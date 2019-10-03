Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $147,000 in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,926 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,249,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,235,580. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $93.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.71.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. TheStreet raised QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho set a $68.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

In other QUALCOMM news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $97,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 2,705 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,737.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.