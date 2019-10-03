Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $138,000 in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.79. The company had a trading volume of 201,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,129. The stock has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $154.00 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.12 and a 200 day moving average of $178.28.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.23.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

