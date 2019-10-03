Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 29.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,507,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,472,000 after purchasing an additional 804,734 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,718,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,362,000 after acquiring an additional 462,950 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 514,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after acquiring an additional 389,252 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 451,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,023,000 after acquiring an additional 294,350 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,296,000 after acquiring an additional 227,322 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

MXIM traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.86. 57,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,977. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.13. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.97 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 37.75%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $346,042.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,033,172. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

