Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,577 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 91.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ASML were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,547,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $245,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 52.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 58.4% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 40.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on ASML from $240.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ABN Amro started coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.14. 22,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,490. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ASML Holding NV has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $252.11. The stock has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

