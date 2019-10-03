Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases Shares of 1,344 Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,344 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of UNB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62. Union Bankshares Inc has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

Union Bankshares Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.