Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 1,221 Shares of Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 6,426.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Shotspotter were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Shotspotter by 22,700.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the first quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the first quarter worth $110,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shotspotter by 3.8% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the second quarter worth $392,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shotspotter alerts:

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $55,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSTI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

SSTI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.02. 4,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,934. Shotspotter Inc has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.42. The stock has a market cap of $246.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.75 and a beta of 2.70.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shotspotter Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.