Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Position in Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSO. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 150.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 54,552 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 11.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 932.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSO traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $8.79. 19,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. Pearson PLC has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $13.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Pearson’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

