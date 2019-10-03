Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NEWTEK Business Services were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEWT traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $21.55. 5,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,818. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $421.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 68.61% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $14.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.59%.

In other NEWTEK Business Services news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $41,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,029,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,566,231.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,698 shares of company stock worth $56,379. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

