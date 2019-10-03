Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $48,000 Holdings in Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) by 4,726.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Unit were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Unit by 80.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 299,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 133,562 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Unit by 30.1% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unit by 30.1% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Unit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 21,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Unit during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Unit alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of UNT stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 17,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Unit Co. has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $27.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.61 million. Unit had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unit Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Frank Q. Young bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 103,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,543.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,580 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.