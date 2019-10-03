Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 1,719.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EIGR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.72 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.34.

NASDAQ:EIGR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,457. The company has a market capitalization of $256.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.64 and a quick ratio of 9.64.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

