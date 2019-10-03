Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 543,052 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,044,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 543,052 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Restaurant Brands International worth $72,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 9.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 350.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 836,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,415,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 488,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $37,675,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 122,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $9,537,143.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 647,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,303,066.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 840,294 shares of company stock valued at $64,840,016. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.74.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.59. The company had a trading volume of 128,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,035. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.05%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.