Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 780,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,376 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $40,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in General Mills by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.16. 151,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,662,508. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,008.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.64.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

