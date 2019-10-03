Toronto Dominion Bank Has $63.05 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 96,739 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $63,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.9% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,585 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.20. 2,343,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,235,580. The firm has a market cap of $93.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.71. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 2,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $199,737.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $385,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $68.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

