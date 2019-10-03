Toronto Dominion Bank Has $38.09 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,627 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.10% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $38,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,175,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,274,000 after buying an additional 598,976 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,039,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,115,646,000 after buying an additional 275,182 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8,278.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,013,000 after buying an additional 3,904,405 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,422,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,551,000 after buying an additional 48,931 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,881,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,935,000 after buying an additional 124,929 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.42.

EW traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.64. 893,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $228.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.36.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.17, for a total transaction of $865,690.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,869,300.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.74, for a total transaction of $1,693,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,987.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,812,129. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

