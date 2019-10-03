Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,328,798 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 468,784 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $68,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,907,123 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $353,921,000 after buying an additional 154,867 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $239,522,000 after purchasing an additional 367,372 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,258,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,790,000 after purchasing an additional 76,138 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.4% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,938,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $150,564,000 after purchasing an additional 392,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 75.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,878,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $147,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,129 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.51. The company had a trading volume of 169,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,304. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.28, a P/E/G ratio of 69.51 and a beta of -0.50. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.64.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th.

AEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.26.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

