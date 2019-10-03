Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,575,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,505,000 after acquiring an additional 86,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,905,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,687,000 after acquiring an additional 146,677 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,369,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,805,000 after acquiring an additional 32,412 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,857,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,715,000 after acquiring an additional 106,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,599,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,878,000 after acquiring an additional 94,387 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

TTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Sidoti set a $72.00 price target on Toro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Toro in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $5,775,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,682 shares in the company, valued at $716,952.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Bradley A. Hamilton sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,420 shares of company stock valued at $6,825,905 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.83. The company had a trading volume of 331,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,791. Toro Co has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $75.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Toro had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $838.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toro Co will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.