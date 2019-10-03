TokenPay Price Hits $0.18 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002193 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Liquid, Cryptopia and TOPBTC. TokenPay has a market cap of $3.00 million and $93,015.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031049 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00072225 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001776 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00132077 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,380.66 or 1.00205221 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000603 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,509,437 coins and its circulating supply is 16,345,727 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.