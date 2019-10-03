TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,715 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 218,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $39,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,140 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,053 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. MKM Partners set a $62.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

NYSE:TJX traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.37. 3,057,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048,355. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $57.31.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

