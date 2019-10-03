Tidex Token (TDX) Trading 48.5% Higher Over Last Week

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded 48.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $32,005.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00190641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.72 or 0.01010728 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024139 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00089445 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s launch date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

