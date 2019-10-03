TheStreet Lowers Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Lindblad Expeditions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Sidoti cut Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.40.
LIND traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $16.99. 83,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,355. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $843.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15.
In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 92,032 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $1,711,795.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,522,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,311,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 239,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,381,568 over the last ninety days. 50.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 28,380.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,364,000 after buying an additional 1,657,405 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth about $6,707,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,276,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after buying an additional 340,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,718,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,625,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lindblad Expeditions
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.
