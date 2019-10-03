TheStreet Lowers Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Lindblad Expeditions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Sidoti cut Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.40.

LIND traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $16.99. 83,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,355. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $843.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 92,032 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $1,711,795.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,522,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,311,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 239,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,381,568 over the last ninety days. 50.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 28,380.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,364,000 after buying an additional 1,657,405 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth about $6,707,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,276,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after buying an additional 340,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,718,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,625,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

