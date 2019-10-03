TheStreet Downgrades Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) to C+

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NEM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $35.10 to $45.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $43.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.74.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.27. 386,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,774,878. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of -0.10. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average of $36.20.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William N. Macgowan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $107,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,401.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $574,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 256,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,217,377.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,110 shares of company stock worth $2,932,362 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,218,213,000 after buying an additional 23,820,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,715,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,451,358,000 after buying an additional 30,786,889 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 33.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,040,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,424,931,000 after buying an additional 9,198,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,512,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,836,000 after buying an additional 3,328,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,020,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after buying an additional 299,684 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

