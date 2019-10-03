Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 147000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of $9.71 million and a PE ratio of -60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG)

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Thermal Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermal Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.