The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $727.22

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $727.22 and traded as low as $681.20. The Sage Group shares last traded at $682.80, with a volume of 1,533,816 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 657.50 ($8.59).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 689.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 727.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.89, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.02.

In related news, insider Jonathan Bewes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 680 ($8.89) per share, for a total transaction of £68,000 ($88,854.04).

About The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

