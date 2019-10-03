Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Nord/LB reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.29.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $16.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,529,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,828,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 0.52. Tesla has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $379.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.45, for a total value of $3,456,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,305,765.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.72 per share, with a total value of $232,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,073. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Tesla by 83.3% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 121.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 197.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

