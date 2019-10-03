Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

TPX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $85.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $30,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,175.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 36,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,897,745.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,079,146.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,791 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,205. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,356.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000.

Shares of TPX traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.26. The stock had a trading volume of 780,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.56. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $81.85.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $722.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 72.95% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

