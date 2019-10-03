Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (GIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 31st

Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE GIM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.13. 1,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,898. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. Templeton Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $6.55.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

