Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (GIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 31st

Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
Shares of NYSE GIM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.13. 1,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,898. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. Templeton Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $6.55.
About Templeton Global Income Fund
