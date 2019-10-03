Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telkom SA Ltd ADS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telkom SA Ltd ADS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Telkom SA Ltd ADS stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 102. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. Telkom SA Ltd ADS has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $26.78.

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following business units: Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Yellow Pages. The Openserve business unit includes broadband solutions, optical and carrier solutions, enterprise solutions; and interconnect-based services connecting South Africa to the world.

