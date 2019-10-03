TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $534.57 Million

Equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will report $534.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $536.00 million and the lowest is $533.13 million. TEGNA posted sales of $538.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. TEGNA had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,444,000 after buying an additional 97,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,630,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,848,000 after purchasing an additional 841,666 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 14.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,780 shares in the last quarter. Standard General L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter worth about $134,378,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,629,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,434,000 after purchasing an additional 362,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 66,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,326. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $16.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 15.30%.

TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

