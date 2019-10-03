Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

NYSE:TECK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. 170,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,667. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.