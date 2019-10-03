Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $64.73

Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.73 and traded as high as $67.66. Tc Pipelines shares last traded at $67.65, with a volume of 583,750 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. GMP Securities decreased their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC increased their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CSFB cut Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.00.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion and a PE ratio of 15.01.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.37 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 4.0300003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.79%.

About Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP)

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.