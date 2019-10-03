Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TRNX) fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.71, 228,399 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,505,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taronis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58.

Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14). Taronis Technologies had a negative net margin of 122.22% and a negative return on equity of 76.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 million.

