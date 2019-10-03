TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading 8% Higher

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares traded up 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.40 and last traded at $36.39, 7,038,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 3,413,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $702.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.09 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,148,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,441,000 after acquiring an additional 198,800 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 2,308,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,200 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

