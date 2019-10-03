TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Nomura

Nomura began coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Nomura’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTWO. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $133.00 target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.59. 13,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,112. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $136.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.43.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $570,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 226 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $28,677.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,899,683.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,726 shares of company stock worth $3,202,742 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 44.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter valued at about $595,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter valued at about $6,859,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.