Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) Receives $149.94 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Tableau Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.89 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 20th. First Analysis downgraded shares of Tableau Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.06 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.99 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Tableau Software alerts:

DATA remained flat at $$169.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.49. Tableau Software has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $177.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DATA. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Tableau Software in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Tableau Software in the 2nd quarter worth $3,320,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tableau Software in the 2nd quarter worth $955,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tableau Software in the 2nd quarter worth $1,290,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Tableau Software by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Tableau Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tableau Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.