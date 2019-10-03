SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.66 and last traded at $31.69, 2,069 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 16,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33.

SYSMEX CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSMXY)

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and export/import of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software for the use in hematology, urinalysis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, and hemostasis. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; systems for high-volume testing in labs; and hematology analyzers for animals.

