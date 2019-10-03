SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SWISS RE LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get SWISS RE LTD/S alerts:

Shares of SSREY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,325. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.09 and a beta of 0.34. SWISS RE LTD/S has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $26.29.

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SWISS RE LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWISS RE LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.