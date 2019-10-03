Swipe (SXP) Price Hits $1.38 on Major Exchanges

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Swipe has a market capitalization of $83.10 million and $13.99 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00016943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 23.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00190168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.01009767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024015 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00089050 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,135,911 tokens. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

