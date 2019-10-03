Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $434,000 Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 62.0% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 110,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $1,272,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 41.3% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,232,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,464 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 31.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 404,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 97,674 shares during the period.

In other Invitation Homes news, major shareholder Real Estate Partner Blackstone sold 44,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,239,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Solls sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,830.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,061,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,696,352. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INVH traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 749,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,674. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.39. Invitation Homes Inc has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $29.92.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.81 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 4.91%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INVH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Invitation Homes to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

