Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $380,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,221,000.

Shares of BJAN stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,929. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $29.44.

