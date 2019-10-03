Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 78,580 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,580 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of PDF Solutions worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 478.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 15.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the first quarter worth $132,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PDFS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDF Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,039. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $416.85 million, a P/E ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

