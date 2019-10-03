Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases Shares of 18,146 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 411.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.26. 1,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,917. The company has a current ratio of 637.35, a quick ratio of 637.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.21. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 89.58%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, CEO Christen E.J. Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $95,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

