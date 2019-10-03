Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of FBC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.64. 749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,454. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average is $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $38.16.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.32 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

