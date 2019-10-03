Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $420,000 in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,700.0% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.96. 91,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,041. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $54.41 and a 52-week high of $63.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average is $60.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

